Upcoming at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

NOW OPEN SUNDAYS 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Marketing the One-Person Business — Thursday, Nov. 8, check-in, 6 p.m.; presentation, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Marketing your business is especially challenging when you are by yourself and are working 24/7 just to keep your customers happy. How do you manage your time to insure business success? Learn what you should and should not do. Led by Cliff Ennico. Details online. Free. Register.

Veterans’ Day — Monday, Nov. 12, libraries closed.

Holiday Harvest: Celebrating the Holiday Table — Tuesday, Nov. 13, 6:30-7:45 p.m. How to construct a fun, colorful buffet, tablescaping techniques, healthful recipe handouts, easy wine/spirit recommendations, cheeseboard primer, and easy entertaining ideas. Free. Register.

Health and Wellness Resources — Database Discovery lecture/demo. Wednesday, Nov. 14, 11-11:30 a.m. May 11, 10-11:30 a.m. Join us as we showcase the multiple health-related databases to which the Trumbull Library subscribes. Led by Walter Dembowski. Free. Register.

Family Book Cover Bingo — All ages-family. Wednesday, Nov. 14, 6-7 p.m. Look for book covers instead of numbers and letters. Hear about the library’s newest children’s books while you try to get Bingo: Five in a row, four corners, etc. Small prizes to winners. Refreshments. Free. Register.

YA Book Brigade — Monthly Book Club. Teens Grades 8-12. Thursday, Nov. 15, 4:30-5:15 p.m. November’s book is The Trees Crept In, by Dawn Kurtagich. Register for each meeting. First 10 registrants get free copy. Details online in calendar.

Pre- and On-Boarding Plans for Success in Your Future Job — Evening Career Workshop. Thursday, Nov. 15, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Discover proven strategies that help set you up for success before starting your new job. Learn to prepare plans that get the best out of interviewing and create long term achievement in your new post. Led by Aoife Quinn, Founder, Quinn HR Consulting Group. Details online. Free. Register.

Children’s

Silly Song Sing-A-Long — Ages 1-5. Friday, Nov. 9, 10:30-11:15 a.m. This fun, high-energy program is a mix of popular children’s songs, interactive musical games, dance, movement, and rhythms. Families will sing, dance, and act silly. Hear musical surprises and gags. Register.

Baby Café — Ages 6-months to 2-years. Tuesday, Nov. 13 and Wednesday, Nov. 14, 11-11:30 a.m. Baby’s first introduction to the library. Babies and caregivers can expect a jam-packed session of stories, rhymes, and fingerplays guaranteed to enchant our youngest explorers. Drop in.

Homework Help — Grades K-8. Wednesday, Nov. 14, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Rohit Gunda and Ganesh Nachiappan, both high school sophomores, provide homework help. Both look forward to tutoring younger kids. Details online. Free. Drop in.

4- and 5-year-old Storytime — Thursday, Nov. 15, 10-10:45 a.m. Sharing books, songs, and making a craft has never been so much fun. Free. Register.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Turn It UP — All ages. Tuesday, Nov. 13, 10:30-11 a.m. A fun and entirely interactive music program that gets kids up and moving. Drop in.

Storytime for 2’s and 3’s — Wednesday, Nov. 14, 10:30-11 a.m. We will have a little bit of music, dancing, stories, and a show-stopping craft. Drop in. Creators’ Corner 3D Printer — Ages 8-up. Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2:30-4 p.m. Learn about the 3D printer by observing a demonstration or trying it out for yourself in a guided, hands-on learning experience. Drop in.

Creators’ Corner Exploration — Ages 8-up. Wednesday, Nov. 14, 4:30-6 p.m. Discover 3D printing, Ozobot robots, and building with our construction kits (LEGO, Knew, Roominate, Keval Planks), and more. Drop in.

How to buy a laptop, tablet, PC, or Chrome Book — Teens and adults. Wednesday, Nov. 14, 6-7:30 p.m. Are you ready for a new version of one or more of these devices, but you’re not sure which will be the best for you? Learn terminology, features, costs and purchasing options. Get help just in time for the holiday shopping season. Details online. Register.

Toddler Yoga — Ages 1-4. Thursday, Nov. 15, 11:30 a.m-noon. Parents may join their children. Children will learn postures, breathing techniques, meditation, and relaxation in a fun, age- appropriate setting with a supportive musical playlist. Mats not required. Register; 10 children max.

Check out our website at trumbullct-library.org , to see details on upcoming events from the home page, and to register online.