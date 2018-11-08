School News

Frenchtown School

The first Fathers’ Club Movie Night of the year will be Incredibles 2 on Friday, Nov. 9. Flyers have been sent home.

Join the Fathers’ Club at Bow Tie Cinema in Trumbull for an exclusive movie event with elementary school families on Sunday, Nov. 11, at 10 a.m. The movie is Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch. Flyers have been sent home regarding ticket sales and prices.

Rotary Club will distribute dictionaries to all third graders on Friday, Nov. 16.

Picture retakes will be on Friday, Nov. 16. Please return your pictures (except for the class photo if you bought one) on that day if you want your child’s picture retaken. Anyone who was absent on our original picture day of Sept. 21, will have their photos taken along with anyone new to Frenchtown since that date.

On Wednesday, Nov. 21, grade 4 will perform their Thanksgiving show for parents at 11 a.m. Invitations have been sent home.

On Wednesday, Nov. 21, we have an early dismissal at 1 p.m., for the Thanksgiving holiday. There is no school on Thursday, Nov. 22, and Friday, Nov. 23.

Our next PTA meeting has been rescheduled to Nov. 29 at 7 p.m.

Join the Fathers’ Club and other Frenchtown families at Superhero Night at the Sound Tigers on Saturday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.

Flyers were send home. Tickets must be purchased by Nov. 21.

Join the Frenchtown Fathers’ Club at InSports the first Wednesday of every month for the Frenchtown Fathers’ Club meeting. Learn about how the Fathers’ Club supports the students, faculty, staff and families at Frenchtown through a variety of activities and events. Come and join us and show your support for Frenchtown. Mothers always welcome as well. Next meeting is on Wednesday, Dec. 5.

Frenchtown has improved our online presence. Visit/follow Frenchtown’s Twitter feed and visit Frenchtown’s updated website. Twitter Feed: twitter.com/FrenchtownElem Website: sites.google.com/trumbullps.net/frenchtown-elementary/

Frenchtown is once again enrolled in the Stop and Shop A+ program which runs until March 16, 2019. Frenchtown’s ID # is 06238. Register your card now with your 13-digit Stop and Shop card number found on the back of the card. Visit stopandshop.com click on sign in (top right) to log on to your online account or click register to create your on-line account. Once you are logged in to your account, you can select a school for A+ Rewards or you can call Consumer Affairs at 1-877-366-2668 and select Option #1. Parents and friends can sign their cards up now.

We are enrolled in the ShopRite for Education program again this year. Shop at ShopRite to help our school earn free classroom equipment. Link your Price Plus Club card to our school and each time you shop from Oct. 1, 2018 through April 26, 2019, our school will earn points toward free classroom equipment. Enroll your card at shopriteforeducation.com to our school code 49972. Local ShopRite’s that participate are in Bristol, East Hartford, East Haven, Enfield, Hamden, Manchester, Milford, Orange, Southington, Stratford, Wallingford and Waterbury. Cards enrolled in the past must be re-enrolled for this school year.

Frenchtown is enrolled in Big Y’s Education Express program which ends in December. Our school ID # is 7345. We earn points to earn free educational supplies and equipment. Enroll your Big Y card at bigy.com/rs/educationexpress

We are collecting Box Tops for Education. Save your box tops and send them in to school in the fall to earn money for Frenchtown.

Trumbull Community Television — Keeping Trumbull Connected — can be seen on Spectrum channel 194 and Vantage channel 6019.

For communication from the Frenchtown PTA, join our Frenchtown community through MySchoolAnywhere to receive email communications, PTA membership information, volunteer signups, school directory and much more. Register at join.myschoolanywhere.com with invitation code 0661130. Upon verification your login information will be emailed to you. Also, download the MSAanywhere app from the iTunes App Store or Google Play.