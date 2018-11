Wartburg College’s Cross Cannone of Trumbull, the state’s first NCAA National champion in 32 years, is ranked No. 1 coming into the Division III season.

Cannone, a senior, majored his way through the National tournament at 149 pounds, only allowing four points against him to finish at 34-0 for the Knights who won the National title.

Wartburg kicks off its season Wednesday with a home conference dual against Nebraska Wesleyan.