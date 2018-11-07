Trumbull Times

Trumbull Community Television schedule, Nov. 8-14, 2018

By Julie Miller on November 7, 2018 in Community, Lead News ·

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday, Nov. 8-14, 2018

12 a.m. — Paying for College

2:10 a.m. — 2018 Great Pumpkin Classic Highlights

2:30 a.m. — Digital Distractions and Its Impact on Families

4 a.m. — Govt: Police Commission 10/25 Special Meeting

4:05 a.m. — Govt: Senior Commission 10/26 Meeting

5:30 a.m. — Govt: Legislation &amp; Administration Committee 10/29 Meeting

6:30 a.m. — Govt: Police Commission 10/30 Special Meeting

6:40 a.m. — Govt: Board of Education 10/30 Meeting

8 a.m. — Stephen King, American Master: The Life &amp; Work of the King of Horror

9:30 a.m. — Trumbull Animal Shelter Tour

9:45 a.m. — Girls Varsity Volleyball: Trumbull High vs. Ridgefield High FCIAC Quarterfinals

10:45 a.m. — Healthy Town Episode 21: Vaping

11:15 a.m. — CT’s Remarkable Women

12:15 p.m. — Trumbull Animal Shelter Tour

12:30 p.m. — Stephen King, American Master: The Life &amp; Work of the King of Horror

2 p.m. — Girls Varsity Volleyball: Trumbull High vs. Ridgefield High FCIAC Quarterfinals

3 p.m. — Healthy Town Episode 21: Vaping

3:30 p.m. — Digital Distractions and Its Impact on Families

5 p.m. — Town of Trumbull Business Appreciation Breakfast

6:15 p.m. — Trumbull Animal Shelter Tour

6:30 p.m. — Girls Varsity Volleyball: Trumbull High vs. Ridgefield High FCIAC Quarterfinals

7:30 p.m. — Healthy Town Episode 21: Vaping

8 p.m. — Govt: Community Facilities Building Committee 11/7 Meeting

10 p.m. — Govt: Zoning Board of Appeals 11/7 Meeting

