Heavy turnout reported at polls

UPDATE — According to the Registrar of Voters office, voter turnout was 36% as of 2 p.m., or about 9,400 of the town’s 26,170 registered voters.

ORIGINAL STORY — Pollwatchers and campaign volunteers are reporting heavy voter turnout across Trumbull. As of 10 a.m., 4,784 residents had cast ballots, a turnout of 18% of the town’s 26,170 registered voters.

At Middlebrook school, Town Treasurer Anthony Musto reported a steady stream of voters coming and going.

“I haven’t seen it this heavy since Obama ran,” he said.

Musto also said he had arrived at Madison Middle School at 6 a.m. and the line was 20-deep before the doors opened. Within minutes, the line to check in snaked down the hall.

A poll moderator inside the school was more succinct when asked about turnout, waving both hands in front of her face and repeating, “Oh my god.”