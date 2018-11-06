Pop Warner: Trumbull Rangers win Division III championship

The Trumbull Pop Warner Rangers U10 football team was crowned the Division III Southern CT Pop Warner champs with a 13-0 win over the Newington Knights this past Saturday.

The Rangers struck early after a 40-yard pass completion brought the ball inside the Newington 5 yard line. On the next play, the Trumbull offense pounded into paydirt for an early 6-0 lead which held up to halftime.

While the Ranger defense dominated, their offense controlled the ball under blustery weather conditions.

Trumbull struck again late into the third quarter with a ground-and-pound approach, where the running backs were finding holes to rip off chunks of yardage behind tremendous blocking by the offensive line.

The Rangers were able to continue playing stifling defense and put the game away in the fourth quarter with the 13-0 win to take the championship.

“Every player and coach on the Rangers team contributed in meaningful ways to a very successful game and great season this far,” said Gene Cellini, president of Trumbull Pop Warner. “We so proud of these kids and coaches for a wonderful season and we are now chasing a state championship (this week in New Fairfield).”

The team is coached by Jason Wuchiski, Tod Baldino, Jeremy Dane, Vinny Lombardo, Anthony Lombardo, Dave Peterson, Matt Swenson, Sean Dwyer and Tom DiCorpo.