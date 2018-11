The Trumbull Computer Users Group will hold it’s monthly meeting on Thursday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m., in the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., across from the Town Hall. The main speaker will be Vic Casaretti. He will demonstrate how to use Microsoft’s Power Point to make a presentation.

Casaretti has been a programmer for more than 37 years and has vast experience in all facets of computer programs and their use.

The meeting is free and light refreshments will be served.