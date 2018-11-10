Nichols Garden Club presents ‘What’s Up with Fall’

Master Landscape Design Consultant and Assistant Director at Roaring Brook Nature Center in Canton, Conn., Margery Winters will present What’s Up with Fall, at the Tuesday, Nov. 13 meeting of the Nichols Garden Club.

Autumn is an interesting season for gardeners. A lot is going on in our woodlands and our yards in the fall. Winters will discuss what makes for the ideal fall foliage season, what happens to all those fallen leaves, why there are so many acorns one year and none the next, what garden plants have the best fall colors, and much more.

This event is free and open to anyone interested in this topic or the Nichols Garden Club.

The meeting will take place at the NIA Starkweather House, 1773 Huntington Turnpike, in Trumbull and will start at 7 p.m.

Contact the club at [email protected], or call 203-590-2232 for more information.