Nichols Garden Club seeks evergreen branches

The Nichols Garden Club is seeking donations of freshly cut evergreen branches which they will use to create their unique winter holiday decorations for sale at the Nichols Garden Club Holiday Boutique on Friday, Nov. 30 and Saturday, Dec. 1.

If you are removing a tree, or doing some late season pruning or trimming, drop off any unwanted fresh branches (no trees) at the Starkweather (Nichols Improvement Association) House, 1773 Huntington Tpke., Trumbull and place them next to the garage on the right side (not in the driveway).

The collection takes place from now until Wednesday, Nov. 21, and the club is looking for fresh pine, fir, spruce, cedar, arborvitae, false cypress, holly, etc. branches.

If you have any questions, contact the garden club at 203-590-2232.