The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., is hosting a free workshop, Holiday Harvest: Celebrating the Holiday Table, on Tuesday, Nov. 13, at 6:30 p.m.
Workshop elements include how to construct a fun, colorful buffet, tablescaping techniques 101, healthful recipe handouts, cheeseboard primer, easy entertaining ideas and more. Sampling is included.
This event is free and open to the public. Registration is limited. Register through the library’s website.
Free holiday table workshop Nov. 13 at Trumbull Library
By Julie Miller on November 6, 2018 in Community, Lead News ·
