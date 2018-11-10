Leaf pick-up program to begin Nov. 13 — Fines for leaves on pavement

The town pick-up program is expected to begin on Tuesday, Nov. 13. Weather conditions may delay collections.

The town is being sectioned into four quadrants: Northwest, Northeast, Southeast, Southwest, with Route 25 running down the middle. Following will be the progression:

Northwest quadrant: (which is where they will start), West of Route 25, they will begin in the Tashua area and will move south to Lake Ave., then Northeast quadrant: East of Route 25, will begin in the north, will move south, and will pick up on streets up to and including Strobel Road., then Southeast quadrant: East of Route 25, will pick up from Strobel Road, south to the town border, then Southwest quadrant: West of Route 25, starting at Lake Ave., and will move south until finished.

Payloaders will remove larger piles of leaves first, then crews will return to finish clean up with leaf vacuums. Both phases many not occur on the same day.

Residents can track the leaf collection progress by viewing the 2018 leaf pickup progress map, to be updated daily on the town website.

Loose leaf collection will be done only once on each street. It is imperative that your leaves are at the curb no later than Tuesday, Nov. 13.

Leaves must be placed on the lawn, at the edge of the curb; not in the roadway.

Putting leaves on the pavement is subject to a $90 fine and creates dangerous conditions for vehicles and pedestrians. Do not deposit your leaves on someone else’s property or vacant lot, unless you have the owner’s permission.

In the event of an early snowfall, if crews are not able to complete leaf collection, leaves in the gutter may be plowed back partially onto your lawn and may remain snow covered. In the spring, the grass may show temporary signs of stress because it has been covered over, but will remedy itself as the weather warms.

Bagged leaf collection: Residents may request bagged leaf pickup at any time throughout the program by calling 203-452-5070. All leaves must be in paper bags. Plastic bags will not be picked up.

Call the above number for any questions, comments, or additional information.