The Trumbull High School Golden Eagle Marching Band traveled to Danbury on Saturday, Nov. 3, for the USBands New England Regional championships, where they placed third in their class, earning a score of 95.7875, and capturing the award for best color guard. The band concludes their season next weekend at the USBands National Championships at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. and thanks “Every 1” for all of their support this season.