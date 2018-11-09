Trumbull Times

Ryan’s Rebels Trunk or Treat

By Julie Miller on November 9, 2018 in Lead News, Schools ·

Ryan’s Rebels second annual Trunk or Treat was held on Sunday, Oct. 28, at Madison Middle School, from 2-5 p.m. The event included music, characters, face painting, crafts, pumpkin painting, trunk design prizes and lots of candy (organic/non-GMO) and toys. There were more than 30,000 treats. All proceeds from this event go directly to help children battling pediatric cancer. For more information, visit [email protected]. Pictured are the top prize winners: Michael Joyce, Alex Roldan, Kim Roldan, Rich Roldan, Caroline Joyce and First Selectman Vicki Tesoro, who handed out the awards.

Related posts:

  1. Walkathon raises $30,000
  2. Letter: Why I speak up about the education budget (and why you should, too!)
  3. Marching band presents Fall Classic Saturday
  4. Booth Hill School PTA Spooktacular event

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Boys soccer: Glastonbury ousts Trumbull in Class LL Next Post Reel Dad: Jane Fonda In Five Acts a fascinating look at a legend
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© Copyright 2018 Hearst Media Services Connecticut, LLC

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress