Ryan’s Rebels Trunk or Treat

Ryan’s Rebels second annual Trunk or Treat was held on Sunday, Oct. 28, at Madison Middle School, from 2-5 p.m. The event included music, characters, face painting, crafts, pumpkin painting, trunk design prizes and lots of candy (organic/non-GMO) and toys. There were more than 30,000 treats. All proceeds from this event go directly to help children battling pediatric cancer. For more information, visit [email protected]. Pictured are the top prize winners: Michael Joyce, Alex Roldan, Kim Roldan, Rich Roldan, Caroline Joyce and First Selectman Vicki Tesoro, who handed out the awards.