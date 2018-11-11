Celebrate Veterans Day, Nov. 12

American Legion Post 141 and VFW Post 10059 will join Trumbull’s education community to celebrate Veterans Day on Monday, Nov. 12, at 8:30 a.m., in the Trumbull High School auditorium, followed by a wreath laying ceremony on the Town Hall Green.

Participants will include past and present members of our armed forces, state and local political and education dignitaries, clergy, and the senior class of Trumbull High School. Patriotic musical accompaniment will be provided by the Trumbull High School Chamber Singers and the Golden Eagle Marching Band. The keynote speaker will be former Army Captain Jay George King, who flew Apache attack helicopters in the Middle East conflict.

The general public are encouraged to attend with their guests and join with local veterans in honoring those who have served and continue to serve, in war and in peace, to preserve the freedom we enjoy as Americans.

For more information, call Event Chairman George Areson at 203-913-1276.