Skylar Jorge scored three goals when the Trumbull High girls soccer team won a 5-1 decision over Cheshire High in a CIAC Class LL state tournament game on Monday.

Seeded 13th, coach Rich Sutherland’s Eagles (12-5-0) will visit No. 4 seed Shelton High (16-1-1) on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Erin Melia and Meghan Lesko also had goals against the 20th-seeded Rams (7-6-4).

Simone Dewar had an assist and Avery Rice made seven saves.