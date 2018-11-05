Trumbull Times

Girls volleyball: St. Joseph defeats Wolcott High in first round

By Trumbull Times on November 5, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

No. 8 seed St. Joseph turned back No. 25 Wolcott High, 3-0, in a CIAC Class M first-round state tournament match in Trumbull on Monday.

The Cadets, coached by Jeff Babineau, will take a 16-4 record into their second-round contest with visiting No. 9 seed Haddam-Killingworth (16-4) on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Elana Ball had 26 kills for St. Joseph, as it won a 25-4, 25-11, 25-13 decision over the Eagles (8-12).

Lile Mattison had six kills and three blocks.

Allie Petronchak had 30 assists.

For Wolcott, Sarah Hughes had 20 digs, Aly Garafolo five digs and two blocks, and Ashley Pulvermacher 15 digs.

Related posts:

  1. Girls volleyball: St. Joseph advances in Class M
  2. Girls volleyball: St. Joseph loses to No. 3 Seymour High
  3. Football: St. Joseph advances with 48-21 victory
  4. Girls volleyball: St. Joseph advances to Class M semifinals

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Devlin – Concerned about the future Next Post Girls soccer: Trumbull Eagles advance in Class LL playoffs
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© Copyright 2018 Hearst Media Services Connecticut, LLC

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress