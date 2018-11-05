Girls volleyball: St. Joseph defeats Wolcott High in first round

No. 8 seed St. Joseph turned back No. 25 Wolcott High, 3-0, in a CIAC Class M first-round state tournament match in Trumbull on Monday.

The Cadets, coached by Jeff Babineau, will take a 16-4 record into their second-round contest with visiting No. 9 seed Haddam-Killingworth (16-4) on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Elana Ball had 26 kills for St. Joseph, as it won a 25-4, 25-11, 25-13 decision over the Eagles (8-12).

Lile Mattison had six kills and three blocks.

Allie Petronchak had 30 assists.

For Wolcott, Sarah Hughes had 20 digs, Aly Garafolo five digs and two blocks, and Ashley Pulvermacher 15 digs.