Devlin – Concerned about the future

Dear Friends:
It’s an honor to serve as your State Representative. Whether in Hartford or being out in our community and talking with voters, I am reminded every day about what a privilege and awesome responsibility it is to represent the people of Trumbull. I am running for re-election because I care about our local community and I am concerned about the future of Connecticut.
Laura Devlin
Representing you for the past four years, visiting you at your home, talking with you on the phone or in person, what I hear most loudly is the concern about people’s ability to afford to stay in our state. Young or old, folks in our community share the same concern about their ability to raise their families and get ahead, find and keep good-paying jobs, and remain in the home they have worked so hard to attain.
In the four years I have served as your State Representative, I worked hard for and voted in favor of a bipartisan, no-tax-increase budget that restored cuts made by Governor Malloy to Trumbull’s education and municipal aid. I have championed education initiatives, promoted job opportunity, worked to preserve the environment, helped craft legislation to combat the opioid crisis and supported the health of our firefighters, women, and children.
I also understand and support the need to invest in our transportation infrastructure, but we don’t need tolls to do it. Connecticut residents already pay more in taxes than residents of any other state in the nation. Proposed tolling plans include anywhere from 80 – 100 toll locations across our state to generate $600 billion – $800 billion, 70% of which would be paid for by Connecticut residents. Studies show the average citizen would pay between $6,000 and $8,000 per year in tolls.
I work hard every day to represent the interests of our community, and I pledge to continue. Based on my actions in Hartford, I have earned the endorsements of the:
- Connecticut Independent Party,
- Connecticut Business & Industry Association,
- National Federation of Independent Businesses,
- Connecticut Realtors,
- Association of Retired Teachers, and
- Connecticut League of Conservation Voters.
Connecticut is a great place to live and raise a family – we have incredible natural resources, proximity to major cities, 17 colleges and universities, an educated workforce – cities waiting to be transformed from their manufacturing past to hubs for a high-tech future. We have the diversity of suburban and rural communities – all within a short distance of each other. We have something for everyone, and once again, Connecticut can be a place where everyone can prosper and be successful.
The challenge is, we need to reduce taxes and spending to make our state more affordable, nurturing the jobs we have and bringing in new jobs and businesses. I know we can do this and that’s why I am committed to continuing my work for you in Hartford.
I hope I’ve earned your vote on Tuesday, November 6.
Devlin – Concerned about the future
By State Rep. Laura Devlin (R) on November 5, 2018 in Commentary, Lead News, News, Politics & Elections ·
Dear Friends:
It’s an honor to serve as your State Representative. Whether in Hartford or being out in our community and talking with voters, I am reminded every day about what a privilege and awesome responsibility it is to represent the people of Trumbull. I am running for re-election because I care about our local community and I am concerned about the future of Connecticut.
Laura Devlin
Representing you for the past four years, visiting you at your home, talking with you on the phone or in person, what I hear most loudly is the concern about people’s ability to afford to stay in our state. Young or old, folks in our community share the same concern about their ability to raise their families and get ahead, find and keep good-paying jobs, and remain in the home they have worked so hard to attain.
In the four years I have served as your State Representative, I worked hard for and voted in favor of a bipartisan, no-tax-increase budget that restored cuts made by Governor Malloy to Trumbull’s education and municipal aid. I have championed education initiatives, promoted job opportunity, worked to preserve the environment, helped craft legislation to combat the opioid crisis and supported the health of our firefighters, women, and children.
I also understand and support the need to invest in our transportation infrastructure, but we don’t need tolls to do it. Connecticut residents already pay more in taxes than residents of any other state in the nation. Proposed tolling plans include anywhere from 80 – 100 toll locations across our state to generate $600 billion – $800 billion, 70% of which would be paid for by Connecticut residents. Studies show the average citizen would pay between $6,000 and $8,000 per year in tolls.
I work hard every day to represent the interests of our community, and I pledge to continue. Based on my actions in Hartford, I have earned the endorsements of the:
Connecticut is a great place to live and raise a family – we have incredible natural resources, proximity to major cities, 17 colleges and universities, an educated workforce – cities waiting to be transformed from their manufacturing past to hubs for a high-tech future. We have the diversity of suburban and rural communities – all within a short distance of each other. We have something for everyone, and once again, Connecticut can be a place where everyone can prosper and be successful.
The challenge is, we need to reduce taxes and spending to make our state more affordable, nurturing the jobs we have and bringing in new jobs and businesses. I know we can do this and that’s why I am committed to continuing my work for you in Hartford.
I hope I’ve earned your vote on Tuesday, November 6.
Related posts:
About author
State Rep. Laura Devlin (R)
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement