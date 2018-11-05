Gaudiano: It’s time for a new kind of leadership

As a candidate for State Representative in the 134th District, I’ve had the honor of meeting thousands of Trumbull and Fairfield residents at their doors over these past few months. We’ve spoken about the struggles of individual families; what people love about our towns; and the things that can move our community and state forward. These conversations have been the single most rewarding and critical piece of this entire journey.
Ashley Gaudiano
As a long-time advocate, I’ve committed to being a voice for this community. Whether it’s through the nonprofits I work with, my service on the Trumbull Town Council, or the clients whose cases I take on pro bono, I believe that everyone deserves a fierce and passionate advocate.
If elected, I will champion an economy that works for the people and will fight every day to ensure our state is affordable for all who live here. I will continue to be a champion for public education and our children’s future. I will work to ensure access to quality, affordable healthcare for everyone, look for creative ways to strengthen our infrastructure, and support our seniors. These will be my top priorities.
Connecticut is a wonderful place to live. My husband and I chose to raise our children here. We need to promote the wonderful assets we have while creating lasting solutions to fix the things that are broken.
I believe we can do these things if we send the right people to Hartford. Those with new ideas and fresh perspectives who will rise above party lines and work collaboratively to get the job done.
Our district deserves someone who will be responsive to constituent concerns and bring proactive, innovative solutions to the table. Harping on the negative does no good. A realistic but solution-oriented approach is necessary now, more than ever.
I got into this race because I care deeply about the future we are creating for our children. I want Connecticut to be a place that young families move to. Where they raise their children. Where they retire. And I will fight every day for that future.
For those of you that welcomed me at your doors, thank you. For those I have yet to meet, I look forward to connecting soon. Running for State Representative has been one of the greatest privileges of my life. On November 6, I would be humbled to have your vote. Join me as we fight for the future of Connecticut, together.
Gaudiano: It’s time for a new kind of leadership
By State Rep. Candidate Ashley Gaudiano on November 5, 2018 in Commentary, Lead News, News, Politics & Elections ·
