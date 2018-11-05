It has been the honor of my life to serve the great people of Trumbull as your State Representative, I am truly grateful for the trust you have placed in me. The work has been challenging and sometimes frustrating under the Malloy Administration. But it has always been rewarding.
Rutigliano — The honor of a lifetime
By Trumbull Times on November 5, 2018 in Commentary, Lead News, News, Politics & Elections ·
It has been the honor of my life to serve the great people of Trumbull as your State Representative, I am truly grateful for the trust you have placed in me. The work has been challenging and sometimes frustrating under the Malloy Administration. But it has always been rewarding.
David Rutigliano
I bring my experience as a small business owner, husband, father, and member of our Trumbull community to my work in Hartford. I believe my time participating in the real economy has prepared me for the ongoing policy discussions that affect the future of our great state.
In Trumbull and across Connecticut, we have a great opportunity this year – an opportunity for us to change course and to fix what has been broken.
As we know, Connecticut has struggled for many years. Bad decisions and poor leadership in Hartford have made it difficult for Trumbull families to survive and thrive. With your continued support, I commit to you that I will be part of the solution and begin the work of transforming our great state.
We will be faced with many challenges now – we have a long road to travel to bring Connecticut back to prosperity. As your State Representative, I will continue my advocacy for lower taxes and pro-growth policies and fewer unnecessary regulations. I support a repeal of the sales, gas, and income tax increases that were passed under the Malloy Administration. I will continue to advocate for and focus on investments that matter, including technical schools to train the next generation of workers, improving our roads and bridges and improving our mass transportation systems.
You have my commitment to ensure we are investing our tax dollars to benefit all people, not wasting hundreds of millions of dollars on decisions that only benefit a select few.
Representing Trumbull has afforded me the opportunity to meet and work with many interesting people from both sides of the aisle, on a wide range of issues. I spend the majority of my time on economic issues with a heavy focus on job creation and opportunities for small business development.
We have done some great work on veteran’s issues, and measures to help with the opioid crisis. I supported and voted for groundbreaking legislation that addressed women’s healthcare and equal pay.
My work in support of job creation and economic development has been recognized by outstanding organizations, including National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), Connecticut Business and Industry Association, CT Board of Realtors and the Fairfield County Building Trades. I have proudly accepted the endorsement of my candidacy by these important organizations.
As your State Representative, I have done my best to represent the interests of all Trumbull families and fought hard for important issues facing our town. With your vote on November 6 we can send a common-sense middle-class message that lower taxes, more opportunity and a focus on working families is the key to fixing Connecticut’s problems. Working together, we can get our state government working for everyone.
