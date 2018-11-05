I’m Sujata Gadkar-Wilcox, running for State Representative in Trumbull’s 123rd District. I am a mother, community volunteer, and proud Trumbullite who has, with my family, lived in this great town for almost 14 years. I’m proud to be a part of the Trumbull Community and proud to have received 13 endorsements / “A” ratings from a range of political and community organizations, including CT Police & Fire Union, American Federation of Teachers, and Working Families Party.
Gadkar-Wilcox — A moment of political crisis
By Sujata Gadkar-Wilcox on November 5, 2018 in Commentary, Lead News, News, Politics & Elections ·
I’m Sujata Gadkar-Wilcox, running for State Representative in Trumbull’s 123rd District. I am a mother, community volunteer, and proud Trumbullite who has, with my family, lived in this great town for almost 14 years. I’m proud to be a part of the Trumbull Community and proud to have received 13 endorsements / “A” ratings from a range of political and community organizations, including CT Police & Fire Union, American Federation of Teachers, and Working Families Party.
Sujata Gadkar-Wilcox
For several years, I ran a nonprofit legal education program which brought together students and police officers for a discussion of legal rights and responsibilities. Currently, I am a professor teaching constitutional and human rights law at Quinnipiac University.
I entered this race because I firmly believe that we are in a moment of political crisis. After speaking with so many Trumbull families, I know many of us share this concern. Our politics has become too divisive and focused on personal interest, which tears apart the fabric of our society and our constitutional system.
To address this problem, we need a new kind of politics.
First, we need to elect representatives who we can trust and who are committed to a politics of the public good. What we need in this moment of hyper-partisanship are representatives who can go beyond sound bites and headlines to dig deep into issues – finding a way to legislation that will work for all of us.
Throughout this election, I have strived to have those deep conversations with you by knocking on thousands of doors in order to speak with you personally, answering your emails, and meeting with you at my weekly coffees in Trumbull Center. If elected, I plan to remain accessible through regular coffee hours in order to really get to know how I can best serve you and to maintain your trust.
Moreover, we need to work toward developing policies that move our state forward. Connecticut should be attractive to new families and affordable for our residents. We need to fully fund the state’s Education Cost Sharing obligations and invest in improving our infrastructure. We need to make the state affordable through property tax reforms. We need to shift away from ineffective tax breaks for large corporations and reinvest those funds into local businesses. And we can work to pay for these investments by closing significant tax loopholes, exploring resource sharing across our institutions, and attracting new sources of revenue. Tolls that add an additional burden to residents are not the answer.
Finally, we need to reduce special interest influence by maintaining clean elections and ensuring the strength and authority of its Office of State Ethics. In addition, establishing reasonable term limits for state elected officials will allow ordinary people to get involved in politics and will ensure that political representatives are not beholden to the power of special interests.
This is my vision for a new kind of politics. I hope we are able to take that vision to Hartford – together.
