Drug suspect rams police car, officer taken to hospital

A Trumbull police officer was hospitalized Friday after a pair of drug suspects rammed a police car while attempting to escape.

According to Captain Keith Golding, brothers Christopher Matthews, 36, and John Matthews, 33, both of Bridgeport, were lured into town by Trumbull detectives posing as potential drug buyers.

The suspects arrived at a predetermined location about 6 p.m. in a 2018 BMW. As police closed in on the vehicle, John Matthews, who was driving, attempted to escape by accelerating in reverse, crashing into a Trumbull Police K9 vehicle, and disabling both vehicles, Golding said.

The two brothers complained of minor injuries from the crash and were taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital, where they were examined and released. The officer driving the K9 vehicle was also taken to St. Vincent’s with minor injuries.

According to reports, police found 247 packets of suspected heroin, six cell phones and almost $2,000 cash. The Matthews brothers are also believed to be connected to a drug overdose death that had occurred in town earlier in the day. That investigation is continuing and additional charges are expected, Golding said.

Both John and Christopher were charged with possession of narcotics with intent to sell. John was additionally charged with assault on a police officer for the intentional vehicle crash. Christopher was held on $100,000 bond and John was held on $250,000 bond. Both are scheduled to appear in court on November 9.