Jillian Rice sweeps events for Bryant Bulldogs

By Trumbull Times on November 5, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Junior Jillian Rice from Trumbull finished off a four-win weekend after sweeping the sprint freestyle events when the Bryant University women’s swimming and diving team took down Central Connecticut and Wagner in a three-team meet Friday and Saturday at the Chase Athletic Center Pool.

In addition to aiding the 200 freestyle relay (1:38.24) team to a victory to open the meet, Rice won the 200 freestyle (1:55.49), 50 freestyle (24.40) and 100 freestyle (53.28) to ensure a perfect weekend for the Bulldogs.

