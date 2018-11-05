Trumbull breaks records, coach honored at FCIACs

Trumbull High broke four school records when coach Bill Strickland’s Eagles finished sixth at the FCIAC girls swimming and diving finals.

Mia Zajac, Lauren Walsh, Ashleigh Piro and Regan Ryan are the new record holders in the 200 medley relay after placing second at FCIAC with a time of 1:48.62.

Zajac set records to place fifth in the 50 freestyle (24.77) and fourth in the 100 freestyle (53.21).

Zajac, Julia Nevins, Piro and Ryan posted a record time of 1:40.45 to place sixth in the 200 freestyle relay.

“It was a great night for our girls, starting off the meet taking second in the medley relay while breaking the school record,” said Strickland, who was named FCIAC Coach Of the Year. “We knew it was going to be a fast meet for us.”

“We just had a lot of fun tonight. The girls worked hard all season for this meet and they let loose in the pool.

“I couldn’t be more honored to receive the FCIAC Coach of the year for girls swimming. Competing against the caliber coaches and swimmers we do in this conference is extremely tough, so for us to get this award is a true testament to our hard work everyday.

“I’m just really proud of these Lady Eagles.”

Lauren Walsh took third in the 100 breaststroke and was fourth in the 200 individual medley.

Piro was seventh in the 200 individual medley.

Regan was sixth in the 200 freestyle.

Katelyn Cerulli was eighth in diving.

Nevins placed fourth, Ryan fifth and Piro 15th in the 100 butterfly.

Karina Walsh was 14th in the 500 freestyle.

Karina Walsh, Nevins, Jackie Dale and Lauren Walsh were eighth in the 400 freestyle relay.