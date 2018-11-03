Simon Whiteman to captain Yale University baseball team

Senior infielder Simon Whiteman from Trumbull has been named captain of this year’s Yale University baseball team.

“Simon has an incredible work ethic, on and off the field,” head baseball coach John Stuper said.

“I believe the best kind of leadership is not through words, but through example. He’s a tremendous role model for our younger players. He proves that through hard work, you can be a great athlete and a phenomenal student, even when you’re attending the finest university in the world.

“After 26 years, he’s my first Rhodes Scholar candidate. I could not be prouder. Clearly a great choice for captain.”

Whiteman, a Fairfield Prep graduate and Trumbull Leagion Post 141 standout, earned second team All-Ivy for the second consecutive season as a junior, after making the shift from second base to shortstop last season.

“I’m truly honored to have been chosen for the role, and fortunate to have seven other awesome seniors alongside me, ready to lead this team to another regional,” Whiteman said.

“We’re excited to get the team rolling again and we’ve definitely got the talent to do it. It should be an exciting year.”

Whiteman tied for fourth in the Ivy League in stolen bases (9), fifth in hits (53), sixth in RBI (31) and eighth in runs (31) on a Yale team that reached the Ivy League championship series for the third straight season.

In addition, he was named to the 2018 Google Cloud Academic All-America first team.

Whiteman was the lone Ivy player to receive Academic All-America recognition last year.