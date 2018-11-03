Trumbull Times

Simon Whiteman to captain Yale University baseball team

By Bill Bloxsom on November 3, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Simon Whiteman is a two-time All Ivy League selection. — Yale University photo

Senior infielder Simon Whiteman from Trumbull has been named captain of this year’s Yale University baseball team.

“Simon has an incredible work ethic, on and off the field,” head baseball coach John Stuper said.

“I believe the best kind of leadership is not through words, but through example. He’s a tremendous role model for our younger players. He proves that through hard work, you can be a great athlete and a phenomenal student, even when you’re attending the finest university in the world.

“After 26 years, he’s my first Rhodes Scholar candidate. I could not be prouder. Clearly a great choice for captain.”

Whiteman, a Fairfield Prep graduate and Trumbull Leagion Post 141 standout, earned second team All-Ivy for the second consecutive season as a junior, after making the shift from second base to shortstop last season.

“I’m truly honored to have been chosen for the role, and fortunate to have seven other awesome seniors alongside me, ready to lead this team to another regional,” Whiteman said.

“We’re excited to get the team rolling again and we’ve definitely got the talent to do it. It should be an exciting year.”

Whiteman tied for fourth in the Ivy League in stolen bases (9), fifth in hits (53), sixth in RBI (31) and eighth in runs (31) on a Yale team that reached the Ivy League championship series for the third straight season.

In addition, he was named to the 2018 Google Cloud Academic All-America first team.

Whiteman was the lone Ivy player to receive Academic All-America recognition last year.

Related posts:

  1. Baseball: Trumbull’s Simon Whiteman earns Ivy honors
  2. Baseball: Simon Whiteman slugs three homers for Yale
  3. College baseball: Trumbull’s Whiteman leads first-place Yale
  4. College baseball: Simon Whiteman named All-District

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Conscious Cook: Naturally November
About author
Bill Bloxsom

Bill Bloxsom


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© Copyright 2018 Hearst Media Services Connecticut, LLC

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress