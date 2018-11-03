Lakewood-Trumbull earns two titles, team takes first

The Lakewood-Trumbull YMCA girls gymnastics team traveled to Chicopee, Massachusetts to compete at the Li-Fraumeni Syndrome Invitational sponsored by USA Gymnastics Massachusetts and Meet Relief.

The Lakewood-Trumbull Y sent five gymnasts to compete in the LFSA Invitational, competing against approximately 100 other competitors and close to 10 YMCA teams.

Lakewood-Trumbull Y ended the weekend with two All-Around champions and its Level 6 team placed first.

All of Lakewood-Trumbull Y’s level 6 gymnasts were seen on the podium.

Alyssa Lalli not only won the Level 6, all ages- age division with an All-Around (34.15), but she also placed 1st on Bars (8.15), 3rd on Beam (8.55), and 2nd on Floor (9.0).

Margaret Williamson competed in the Level 6, all ages- age division and placed 5th All-Around (33.3), 2nd on Beam (8.6), and 2nd on Floor (9.0).

Also competing in the Level 6, all ages- age division, Sydney Goldberg placed 4th All-Around (33.450) and 7th on Vault (8.050), 3rd on Bars (8.0), 5th on Beam (8.350), and 1st on Floor (9.050).

Kayla Scott represented the Level 7 team for Lakewood-Trumbull Y. She placed 2nd on Vault (8.4), 2nd on Bars (7.15), 2nd on Beam (8.375), 2nd on Floor (8.1) and 2nd place All-Around (32.025).

Level 8 gymnast Lindsay Capobianco made placements on every event in awards. Capobianco swept the Level 8, all ages- age division. Capobianco came out as a 1st place champion in the All-Around (30.35), as well as 1st on Bars (5.8) 1st on Floor (8.45) and 1st place on Beam (8.5).