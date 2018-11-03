Trumbull Times

Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Friday League bowling

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Friday Bowling League on Nov. 2 has Team 8 (George Koulouris, Dave Martini, Ron Fiorella, Angelo Cordone) in first place with 25 points.

Team 10 (Charles Lee, Ralph Keese, Robert Winston, Art Pranger) and Team 12 (Chet Grygorcewicz, Mike Cazzolla, Hank Giannini, George Chiodo) are tied for second place, two points behind.

Bob Beck bowled the high individual scratch game of 237.

Rich Schwam took the three game scratch series of 693.

Charles Lee bowled the high individual game with handicap of 267.

John Deleonardo bowled the series with handicap of 748.

