Girls soccer: CHS wins to secure top seed

The Christian Heritage School girls soccer team entered Senior Day for its final regular season game with the league’s No. 1 seed for the tournament on the line.

CHS came out ready to dominate, but Harvey School pushed back in the early minutes with a few counter attack attempts.

In the 8th minute, the deadlock was broken with a goal by Alex Angelini that was assisted by Mia Angelini.

In the 13th minute, the floodgates opened as Mia Angelini scored on a feed from Ranita Muriel.

Less than three minutes later, Ranita Muriel scored.

Natania Muriel finished off the evening with a goal of her own, assisted by Ranita.

Ainiah Perretta had the shutout in goal.

CHS ended the regular season at 13-2-1 and secured the top seed in its league tournament.

The team is off until Wednesday when they will play in the league semifinals.