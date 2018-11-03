Trumbull Times

Girls soccer: CHS wins to secure top seed

By Trumbull Times on November 3, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

CHS players Ranita Muriel, Mia Angelini, Ainiah Perretta, Alex Angelini and Natania Muriel get to together on Senior Day.

The Christian Heritage School girls soccer team entered Senior Day for its final regular season game with the league’s No. 1 seed for the tournament on the line.

CHS came out ready to dominate, but Harvey School pushed back in the early minutes with a few counter attack attempts.

In the 8th minute, the deadlock was broken with a goal by Alex Angelini that was assisted by Mia Angelini.

In the 13th minute, the floodgates opened as Mia Angelini scored on a feed from Ranita Muriel.

Less than three minutes later, Ranita Muriel scored.

Natania Muriel finished off the evening with a goal of her own, assisted by Ranita.

Ainiah Perretta had the shutout in goal.

CHS ended the regular season at 13-2-1 and secured the top seed in its league tournament.

The team is off until Wednesday when they will play in the league semifinals.

