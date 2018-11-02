Trumbull Times

Football: Trumbull High defeat Westhill, 35-15

By Trumbull Times on November 2, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

The Trumbull High football team overcame an eight-point deficit and won a 35-15 decision from Westhill-Stamford at McDougall Stadium on Friday evening.

Colton Nicholas tossed a pair of touchdown passes, as coach Marce Petroccio’s Eagles evened their record at 4-4.

Westhill (1-7) turned something troubling into points when Ja’Kai Young picked up a fumble and returned it 99 yards to give the Vikings a 6-0 lead. It was 8-0 later in the quarter when a bad snap resulted in a two-point safety.

Trumbull took a 14-8 lead into the half.

Adam Tolk ran it in from 3 yards out and Corey Osborne had a 16-yard TD run. Ryan Cranston booted both conversion kicks.

Kyle Atherton got free for a 67-yard hook up with Nicholas and Tolk added a 2-yard TD reception in the third quarter.

Millq Green galloped 65 yards for a fourth-quarter score, before the Vikings’ A.J. Laconna threw an 8-yard scoring pass to Angelo Nicolas and Tyrrese Bazile added the PAT.

Related posts:

  1. Football: Trumbull topples Westhill, 54-21
  2. Football: Record-setting Westhill Vikings defeat Trumbull
  3. Football: Trumbull defeats Bridgeport Central, 35-6
  4. Softball: Trumbull High defeats Westhill Vikings

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Girls swimming and diving: Trumbull excels at FCIACs Next Post Football: St. Joseph Cadets win battle of playoff hopefuls
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© Copyright 2018 Hearst Media Services Connecticut, LLC

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress