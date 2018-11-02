Football: Trumbull High defeat Westhill, 35-15

The Trumbull High football team overcame an eight-point deficit and won a 35-15 decision from Westhill-Stamford at McDougall Stadium on Friday evening.
Colton Nicholas tossed a pair of touchdown passes, as coach Marce Petroccio’s Eagles evened their record at 4-4.
Westhill (1-7) turned something troubling into points when Ja’Kai Young picked up a fumble and returned it 99 yards to give the Vikings a 6-0 lead. It was 8-0 later in the quarter when a bad snap resulted in a two-point safety.
Trumbull took a 14-8 lead into the half.
Adam Tolk ran it in from 3 yards out and Corey Osborne had a 16-yard TD run. Ryan Cranston booted both conversion kicks.
Kyle Atherton got free for a 67-yard hook up with Nicholas and Tolk added a 2-yard TD reception in the third quarter.
Millq Green galloped 65 yards for a fourth-quarter score, before the Vikings’ A.J. Laconna threw an 8-yard scoring pass to Angelo Nicolas and Tyrrese Bazile added the PAT.