Jess Mazo, Luke Kirby named Heisman Scholarship nominees

Jessica Mazo and Luke Kirby from St. Joseph High were announced as winners in the Wendy’s High School Heisman Scholarship Competition on Oct. 31.

Mazo plays varsity soccer and Kirby plays varsity football and baseball.

From a total applicant pool of nearly 42,000 scholar-athletes, more than 7,500 have been named school winners, who will continue to compete for the chance to become state finalists, state winners, National finalists, or National winners.

State winners receive a $500 scholarship, National finalists receive a $1,000 college scholarship. The male and female National winners receive a $5,000 college scholarship and a trip to New York City to attend the Heisman Trophy Trust’s annual college Heisman Award broadcast on Saturday, Dec. 8.

“Both Jessica and Luke have excelled in the classroom and on the playing fields,” said Kevin Butler, assistant Principal of Athletics at St Joseph High School. “We congratulate them on their hard work and for achieving this wonderful recognition.”

Since 1994, Wendy’s and the Heisman Trophy Trust have been running the same play to perfection: honoring more than 600,000 of the nation’s most esteemed students. To apply, students must be graduating with the class of 2019, have a cumulative high school grade point average of a B (3.0) or better, participate in at least one of the 47 sports recognized by the International Olympic Committee and/or the National Federation of State High School Association and be a leader in his/her school and community.

The Wendy’s High School Heisman was created by Wendy’s founder Dave Thomas in 1994. Dave Thomas dropped out of high school when he was 15 years old in order to work full-time and went on to become one of the most successful entrepreneurs in history.

While this nontraditional path led to his prosperity, it always worried Dave that others would follow in his footsteps and expect to achieve similar fame and wealth by not finishing high school or attending college.

Faced with this dilemma, at 61 years old, Dave enrolled at Coconut Creek High School in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., and received his General Equivalency Diploma (GED). Inspired by this moment and with a desire to celebrate the outstanding achievements of youth in America, he launched the Wendy’s High School Heisman program.

The Wendy’s High School Heisman is a joint program between Wendy’s and the Heisman Trophy Trust, host and custodians of the Heisman Memorial Trophy.