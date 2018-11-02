School security officer charged with DUI with daughter in car

Stratford police say a school security officer was drunk when he was driving his daughter around trick or treating Wednesday night.

Michael Barrett, 47, of Woodcrest Avenue in Stratford, was charged Wednesday night with risk of injury to a child, operating under the influence and failure to drive right.

Police initially said Barrett worked as a school security officer at Booth Hill School in Shelton and in the Trumbull school system. But Shelton school officials later clarified he does not work in the city. Trumbull’s Booth Hill School lists Barrett as a security officer on the staff page of its website.

Trumbull School Supt. Gary Cialfi said Friday morning that any potential disciplinary measures taken by the school system would be considered a confidential personnel matter, but said that he was aware of the incident and that security at Booth Hill School was not compromised.

At the time of his arrest, Barrett was found to have a blood alcohol content of .191. The legal limit is .08.

On Wednesday night, police said they were called to Nichols and North avenues for a car accident.

Police said Barrett had been driving his 12-year-old daughter, who was in a Halloween costume, around the neighborhood so that she could go trick-or-treating, when he struck a car driven by a woman who was doing the same thing with her children.

Police said Barrett smelled strongly of alcohol and admitted he had six drinks. They said he was arrested after failing a field sobriety test. His daughter was turned over to a relative.

Barrett’s bond was set at $20,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 13.