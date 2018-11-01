Girls volleyball: Trumbull advances with 3-2 semifinal win

The Trumbull High girls volleyball team defeated Fairfield Ludlowe 3-2 (25-15, 23-25, 25-21, 21-25, 15-10) in the FCIAC semifinals played at Ludlowe on Thursday night.

Coach Nicole Trommelen’s second-seeded Eagles (17-3) will play top-seeded Westhill-Stamford (20-2) for the title on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Ludlowe. The Vikings defeated Darien High, 3-2, in their semifinal.

Trumbull’s Krystina Schueler had 22 kills, five blocks and eight digs in the five-set thriller with the sixth-seeded Falcons.

Ali Castro had 41 assists, 12 digs, four blocks and three aces.

Rachel Hage had 16 digs and three aces.

Julia Roberto had nine kills and six blocks.