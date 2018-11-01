Letter — Moore is a tireless advocate for children

We are local educators, retired educators, and students, and we proudly endorse Marilyn Moore for State Senate for District 22 in Connecticut. Moore is a lifelong resident of Bridgeport and a graduate of Bridgeport public schools. She is a tireless advocate for children and education.

Moore currently serves on the Senate’s Education Committee. As our senator she continuously fights for:

Supporting policies that decrease tuition cost at Connecticut State colleges and universities.

Tuition-free community college.

Investing in Connecticut’s technical high schools.

Supporting policies that promote the education of all students, such as supporting English Language Learners.

Funding schools equitably in a way that prohibits taking funding and resources away from traditional local public schools.

Minority teacher recruitment.

Investing in teachers in our public schools and ensuring that they have the tools they need to education our youth and students.

Moore values the incredible potential of quality education both locally and across our state. Like us, Moore understands that potential–the potential to boost our economy, to improve the lives of at-risk youth, and to improve our general welfare.

For young people, Moore is an incredible role model. Seeing an African American woman advocating not just for education funding for their communities, but for juvenile justice and for student voices to be heard is inspiring and sets the precedent for true change and action.

Politics, in many ways, has become all about winning and not about moving forward as a community or a state. Moore, however, seeks to take the hand of everyone in our community–regardless of gender, race, age, religion, or political ideology–and move us forward together.

We believe that someone with that mindset is ideal to represent us in our State Senate, and that’s why we are supporting Marilyn Moore this November.

Antoinette Carpenter, retired educator

Sheena Graham, 2019 Connecticut Teacher of the Year

Julie Hajducky, student