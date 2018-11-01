Trumbull Senior Center November programs

The following programs are listed for November at the Trumbull Senior Center.

The Center at 23 Priscilla Place is open Thursday evenings until 7 p.m. For more information and to RSVP, call 203-452-5199, unless otherwise noted.

The Center provides transportation for medical, social, and nutritional needs to Trumbull residents who are age 60 and over and/or age 55-59 and disabled, five days a week. Rides are for those traveling to and from the senior center, medical appointments, legal appointments and nutrition programs.

The Senior Center provides medical transportation within the following towns/cities: Trumbull, Bridgeport, Stratford, Monroe, and Shelton. Contact Ashley Grace at 203-452-5137 to schedule a ride.

November

Family Conflict Group — Thursday, Nov. 1 and Nov. 15, 2 p.m. This support group is run by a licensed professional and is for anyone feeling frustrated with their family relationships. For any questions and to sign up, contact Chante Moreno at 203-452-5155 or [email protected]

Lunch and Learn — Elder Fraud. Wednesday, Nov. 7, 10:30 a.m. What makes seniors vulnerable? Join Laurette Gachelin, from eCaregivers, for an informative presentation about common frauds and how to protect yourself from them. Be sure to ask Laurette about eCaregivers. eCaregivers is a platform that connected care seekers to different care providers. RSVP.

Veterans Group — Friday, Nov. 9, 9 a.m. All Veterans are welcome; any gender, any era, second 2nd Friday of the month for discussion and support. RSVP.

Lunch and Movie — Friday, Nov. 9, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sponsored by Ludlowe Center for Health and Rehabilitation. Feature film: The Book Club. A comedy based on four women that have attended a monthly book club for the past 30 years, where they bond over the suggested literature. Starring: Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen. RSVP.

Lunch and Learn — Senior safety tips to prepare for winter. Wednesday, Nov. 14, 11 a.m. Join us for information where Trumbull resident, Jay Kiley, owner of SYNERGY Home Care will go over things to do/prepare for winter around the home as well as things not to do. Handouts will be provided along with a healthy lunch. RSVP.

Evening Programs: Elder Law Discussion — Thursday, Nov. 15, 5:30 p.m. Aretha Franklin died without a will. Why is this a problem? What might have met her family’s and her needs better? Now who inherits her estate? What we can learn for our own planning from the Queen of Soul? Attorney Lyn Eliovson will present a round-table discussion about elder law. RSVP.

AARP Safe Drivers Course — Friday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. $15. members and $20 non-members. Checks only. RSVP.

Monthly Birthday Party — Friday, Nov. 16, 11:30 a.m. Come celebrate our Nov. birthdays. Cake and coffee will be served. This event is sponsored by SYNERGY Homecare. RSVP.

New Bingo and 50/50 Raffle — Friday, Nov. 16, 1 p.m.; 10 games played. RSVP. Sponsored by SYNERGY Homecare and Right at Home. $1 for the first two cards. $1 each additional card. All cash prizes.

Steady Steps Program — Monday, Nov. 19, 10:30 a.m. Join us for a presentation on how to prevent falls and receive a personalized balance assessment and an individualized screening. Presented by VNA Community Healthcare and Hospice. RSVP.

Accessing Medical Records — Tuesday, Nov. 20, 11:30 a.m. (Returning students: noon) Wellness Nurse, Victoria Benoit, teaches how to access your own personal medical records online. Six seats available. Computer experience not necessary. RSVP.

Medicare Appointments and Counseling — Monday, Nov. 26, 9 a.m.-noon. Scott Berney, representing Berney Insurance Group, will be present to counsel individually on Medicare Supplemental plans as well as Medicare Advantage plans. Scott is an independent agent who represents multiple carriers, including Anthem BC/BS, Aetna, Connecticare, AARP/ United Health, Humana and Silverscript. Call to schedule a 30 minute appointment.

Laughter Yoga — Monday, Nov. 26, 11 a.m. Join Judy Nighland, certified laughter yoga instructor, for a fun class to help decrease stress and put a smile on your face. All levels welcomed. No experience necessary. Chairs can be used. RSVP.

The Crate: A Story of War, a Murder, and Justice — Wednesday, Nov. 28, 10:30 a.m. Join author, Deborah Levison, as she discusses her book, The Crate: A Story of War, a Murder, and Justice, part of which takes place in Trumbull. This intimate story tells of a grisly crime that rocked Deborah’s family of Holocaust survivors. The book has been selected as a finalist in the 2018 International Book Awards and has received a Readers Favorite 5-Star Award. Snacks will be provided. RSVP.

Smile A While Holiday Show — Friday, Nov. 30, 11 a.m. Join us for our annual holiday show with a spectacular performance by the Smile A While Group. Snacks and refreshments sponsored by Griswold Home Care. RSVP.