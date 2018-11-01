Chairman — Devlin puts service over self

Over the past four years, Laura Devlin has worked tirelessly to represent Trumbull in Hartford and advocate for our community. She communicates regularly, is collaborative, listens to different points of view, has the ability to bring people together and is well respected on both sides of the aisle. Above all, Laura puts service over self. She is involved, passionate and present in Trumbull.

As Chairman of the Trumbull Board of Education, I appreciate her active role in supporting education initiatives and participating in events at our local schools. Whether engaging students at our elementary schools, encouraging reading and writing by sponsoring an essay contest at our middle schools, helping prep our We The People team for competition or supporting our BEI programs, Laura is supportive, encouraging and a great role model.

In Hartford, she stood up against Governor Malloy’s mid-year cuts to Trumbull’s education grant that could have resulted in the elimination of numerous teaching positions, and she supported a bill that would prevent future mid-year cuts to local education grants from taking place.

Laura was instrumental in passing a bill to better protect students who suffer from life-threatening food allergies and has supported student data privacy, school climate, and dyslexia education laws.

Laura Devlin is the best choice to represent us in Hartford. On Election Day, Tuesday November 6th, I will be voting for Laura and I encourage everyone in District 4—residents who vote at Middlebrooks Elementary School—to cast your vote for her too.

Loretta Chory, chairman (R)