Religious news and upcoming events

Upcoming trip

The following trip is sponsored by St. Theresa Senior Club. Bus leaves from St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., in Trumbull. For reservations, call Kathy at 203-268-8256.

Thursday, Nov. 1 — Westchester Broadway Theatre. Enjoy a matinee performance of Phantom. Enjoy a matinee performance. Show is a prequel to Phantom of the Opera. Story of how the Phantom became the tortured figure. Pre-show lunch and full scale musical production. Price $104.

Saint Catherine of Siena

The Solemnity of All Saints (All Saints Day), will be celebrated at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Shelton Road, with a Mass with Choir on Thursday, Nov. 1, at 7 p.m. All Saints’ Day is a solemn holy day of obligation. The day is dedicated to the saints of the church, that is, all those who have attained heaven, including saints who are recognized by the church and those who are not. Mass for All Saints Day will also be offered at 7:30 and 9 a.m. For more information, call 203-377-3133.

The Commemoration of All the Faithful Departed (All Souls Day), will be celebrated with a mass with choir and guest violin soloist on Friday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m. On this day dedicated to prayer for the faithful departed, in which we will pray for our loved ones who have passed away. Special mention will be made of everyone whose funeral masses have been celebrated at St. Catherine’s since last year’s All Souls Day. Mass for All Souls Day will also be offered at 7:30 a.m., and at 9 p.m. For more information, call 203-377-3133.

Harvest Fair

Unity Hill United Church of Christ is holding its second Harvest Fair on Saturday, Nov. 3, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at 364 White Plains Road, Trumbull. The fair will feature a farmer’s market, crafts, children’s activities, Junk-in-the-trunk, food and other activities. For families who want an alternative to the big fairs and commercial midways. If you can help by donating a gift for the raffle or a baked good, it would be helpful. Questions and info call the office at 203-374-8822.

Junk-in-the-Trunk spaces at Harvest Fair

Junk-in-the-Trunk spaces are available for $15. Load up your trunk and sell your treasures from the back of your vehicle. You bring the junk, we bring the people. Just pre-register, park, set-up and sell. Call the church office at 203-374-8822 to register.

Trumbull Interfaith Council

On Wednesday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m., the Trumbull Interfaith Council will hold its monthly meeting at St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St. Plans will be finalized for this year’s Thanksgiving Service on Sunday, Nov. 18, at 4 p.m., at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 406 White Plains Road, Trumbull.

Covered Dish Luncheon

On Thursday, Nov. 15, at noon, the Women’s Fellowship of Unity Hill United Church of Christ will hold their monthly meeting and covered dish luncheon at the church at 364 White Plains Road, Trumbull. The program will feature Anita Ferron presenting an International Food Class – Morocco. Cost is $7.50 or bring a covered dish to share. Reservations can be made by calling the church at 203-374-8822.

Spaghetti supper and free concert

On Saturday, Nov. 17, the spaghetti supper/concert series will be held at Long Hill United Methodist Church, 6358 Main St., Route 111, in Trumbull.

Performing in our free will concert will be Long Hill pianist Michael Maronich and accompanying soprano Jessi Goebel in an evening of great music starting at 7 p.m.

It follows the 5:30 p.m. spaghetti supper.

Cost is $12 ($11 for seniors) and menu includes pasta, salad, bread, beverages and desserts.

Thanksgiving Service

The Trumbull Interfaith Council invites the community to the annual Thanksgiving Service on Sunday, Nov. 18, at 4 p.m., at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 406 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Host pastor is the Rev. Dr. Kathleen Mills. Participating in the service are Clergy and choirs from Trumbull congregations. A reception will follow. Those attending are asked to bring non-perishable food or paper goods to be donated to Trumbull Social Services.

Music of Dean Martin dinner-dance fundraiser

St. Theresa’s Knight of Columbus in Trumbull presents its 6th annual dinner-dance fundraiser on Friday, Dec. 7, from 7-11 p.m. Music of Dean Martin will be performed by the famous Jack Lynn.

The benefit will be held at the Circolo Sportive (Italian Club), 2500 Park Ave., in Bridgeport.

All proceeds willl go for the direct benefit of a local family in need this Christmas.

Dinner includes: Chicken, macaroni, meatballs and sausage and salad. BYOB; wine and beer available for purchase.

Price is $45 per person; $400 per table. Must be one check, two weeks in advance.

Call the parish office at 203-261-3676 to purchase tickets, or visit st.theresakofc.org/.