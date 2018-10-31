Two female kittens available at Trumbull Animal Shelter

Two kittens

These two little female kittens are available for adoption at the Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road. They are 9-weeks-old.

Visit them and other kittens, cats, and dogs available for adoption at the shelter or call 203-452-5088 for more information.

Seeking donations

The Trumbull Animal Shelter is always in need of the following items: Canned cat food, clay cat litter, large rawhide, Kong or Nylabones for larger breed dogs. They can be dropped off at the Trumbull Animal Shelter.