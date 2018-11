The Trumbull High School Golden Eagle Marching Band (THSGEMB), will be performing their 2018 show Every 1 on Saturday, Nov. 3, at the USBands New England Regional Championship competition in Danbury.

The THSGEMB is scheduled to perform at 7:45 p.m., time subject to change.

For schedule and additional information, visit trigonroad.com/yea/eventDetail.cfm?searchState=&eventID=1899.