Trumbull Community Television schedule — Nov. 1-7, 2018

By Julie Miller on October 31, 2018

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday, Nov. 1-7, 2018

12 a.m. — Gypsy Funk Squad Cabaret Concert

1:15 a.m. — The Basics: Memory Loss, Dementia, and Alzheimer’s Disease

2:30 a.m. — Govt: Trumbull Housing Authority Oct. 23 meeting

3 a.m. — Govt: Community Facilities Building Committee Oct. 24 meeting

4:30 a.m. — Govt: Police Station Building Committee Oct. 24 meeting

6:30 a.m. — CT’s Remarkable Women  

7:30 a.m. — Girls Varsity Volleyball: Trumbull High vs. Trinity High  

8:15 a.m. — 2018 Great Pumpkin Classic Highlights  

8:30 a.m. — Author Talk: Meg McGovern

9:15 a.m. — Town of Trumbull Business Appreciation Breakfast  

10:30 a.m. — Paying for College

12:30 p.m. — CT’s Remarkable Women  

1:30 p.m. — Girls Varsity Volleyball: Trumbull High vs. Trinity High  

2:45 p.m. — 2018 Great Pumpkin Classic Highlights  

3 p.m. — Author Talk: Meg McGovern

3:45 p.m. — Town of Trumbull Business Appreciation Breakfast  

5 p.m. — Paying for College

7 p.m. — Govt: Police Commission Oct. 25 Special Meeting

7:05 p.m. — Govt: Senior Commission Oct. 26 meeting

8:30 p.m. — Govt: Legislation and Administration Oct. 29 meeting  

9:30 p.m. — Govt: Police Commission Oct. 30 Special Meeting  

10 p.m. — Govt: Board of Education Oct. 30 meeting

