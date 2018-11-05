‘Marketing the One-person Business’ presentation at library

Marketing the One-person Business presentation will be held at the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., on Thursday, Nov. 8.

Check-in at 6 p.m.; presentation, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Marketing your business is especially challenging when you are by yourself and are working 24/7 just to keep your customers happy. How do you manage your time to insure business success? Learn what you should and should not do. Led by Cliff Ennico.

Details online. Free. Register.

For more information, call 203-452-5197 or visit trumbullct-library.org.