Trumbull Times

‘Marketing the One-person Business’ presentation at library

By Julie Miller on November 5, 2018 in Community, Lead News ·

Marketing the One-person Business presentation will be held at the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., on Thursday, Nov. 8.

Check-in at 6 p.m.; presentation, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Marketing your business is especially challenging when you are by yourself and are working 24/7 just to keep your customers happy. How do you manage your time to insure business success? Learn what you should and should not do. Led by Cliff Ennico.

Details online. Free. Register.

For more information, call 203-452-5197 or visit trumbullct-library.org.

Related posts:

  1. So You Want to be an Engineer upcoming program at Trumbull Library
  2. Free evening career workshop at Trumbull Library
  3. What’s coming in tomorrow’s Times
  4. Long Hill Garden Club to hold plant sale

Tags:

Previous Post Rutigliano — The honor of a lifetime Next Post Did I Say That? Yearbook photos of yesteryear
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© Copyright 2018 Hearst Media Services Connecticut, LLC

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress