Trumbull Times

Open house for 8th grade students

By Julie Miller on October 31, 2018 in Lead News, Schools ·

An open house for 8th graders from Milford, Shelton and Trumbull, is being held at the Trumbull Regional Agriscience and Biotechnology Center, located at Trumbull High School, 536 Daniels Farm Road.

Eighth graders and their parents will learn about the Regional 4-year high school program specializing in animal science, floral design, biotechnology, equine science, natural resources and much more.

All are welcome to attend the open house during one of the following sessions on Thursday, Nov. 1; 5:30-6:30 p.m., or 7-8 p.m.

For more information, call 203-452-4200.

Related posts:

  1. Principal Guarino says 'Rent' can go forward
  2. School Briefs
  3. Campus News
  4. Spotlight listing of upcoming events

Tags: ,

Previous Post Sound of Music: Concerts and recitals Next Post Two female kittens available at Trumbull Animal Shelter
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© Copyright 2018 Hearst Media Services Connecticut, LLC

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress