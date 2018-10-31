Open house for 8th grade students

An open house for 8th graders from Milford, Shelton and Trumbull, is being held at the Trumbull Regional Agriscience and Biotechnology Center, located at Trumbull High School, 536 Daniels Farm Road.

Eighth graders and their parents will learn about the Regional 4-year high school program specializing in animal science, floral design, biotechnology, equine science, natural resources and much more.

All are welcome to attend the open house during one of the following sessions on Thursday, Nov. 1; 5:30-6:30 p.m., or 7-8 p.m.

For more information, call 203-452-4200.