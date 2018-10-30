Girls volleyball: St. Joseph falls to Ludlowe Falcons

The St. Joseph girls volleyball team, despite having posted a 3-2 victory over Fairfield Ludlowe in the regular season, knew it would have its hands full when the Cadets played host to the Falcons in the FCIAC quarterfinals at the Vito Montelli Court in Trumbull on Tuesday night.

No. 6 Ludlowe earned a 3-0 (25-20, 25-16, 25-22) victory over No. 3 St. Joseph to advance to the semifinals versus No. 2 Trumbull on Thursday.

“They are tall, lanky and athletic,” St. Joseph coach Jeff Babineau said of the Falcons. “We couldn’t stick it (hits) and they didn’t let much hit the floor as they covered our tips well.”

Leading the Cadets were Elena Ball (14 kills and two aces) and Maddie Johnson with six kills and an ace.

“We had to be ferocious at the net and relentless on defense,” Ludlowe coach Meghan Skelton said. “Coming in I told the girls that St. Joseph is a team that thrives on momentum. We couldn’t let them get going.”

For Ludlowe, Lily Traum had 30 assists and six digs and Margaret Nolan had 11 kills and three aces.