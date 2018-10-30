Girls volleyball: Trumbull sweeps to gain berth in semifinals

Trumbull High’s girls volleyball team set out to defend well, keep the ball in play, and give its hitters a chance to rack up points in the FCIAC tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday.

The game plan and execution worked to perfection, as coach Nicole Trommelen’s second-seeded Eagles defeated No. 7 Ridgefield 3-0 (25-15, 25-8, 25-16).

“I think our defense stood out. We were able to keep the ball alive a lot which allowed our hitters to get some good swings on the ball,” Trommelen said. “I was preaching all week that nothing can hit our floor. We take pride in our defense.”

Specifically, Krystina Schueler and Bailey Cenatiempo did a bulk of the damage at the net.

Schueler had a great all-around game. She compiled 14 kills, to go along with four blocks, seven digs and a trio of aces.

Setter Ali Castro had 32 assists, three blocks and five aces.

Libero Rachel Hage had 10 digs, two assists and three aces.

Trumbull will meet No. 6 Fairfield Ludlowe in the semifinals on Thursday night at 7 at Ludlowe. The Falcons defeated No. 3 St. Joseph, 3-0, in their quarterfinal.