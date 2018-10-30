Lynx Technology captures men’s softball title

Lynx Technology won the Trumbull Recreation Men’s League softball championship by beating the Wraiths, 14-8, in game two of the finals.
Lynx finished the season 14-7 overall and were the No. 4 seed going into their playoff run.
