Lynx Technology captures men’s softball title

By Trumbull Times on October 30, 2018 in Recreational Sports, Sports Features ·

Team members are Will Heher, Nick Bacarella, Dominick Spadaro (scorekeeper), Alex Magoulas, Mike Kubelle, Steve Fulco, Mike Gregor, Mike Carriere, Anthony Bacarella, Dave Reichelt, Steve McCulloch, James Bubba Scanlon and Sean P. Reilly.

Lynx Technology won the Trumbull Recreation Men’s League softball championship by beating the Wraiths, 14-8, in game two of the finals.

Lynx finished the season 14-7 overall and were the No. 4 seed going into their playoff run.

