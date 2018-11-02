Movie Menu: The Aviator, Gone Girl, Jaws and more

What can you watch on television this weekend?

This week’s selections on broadcast and cable stations answer all types of questions.

Check them out.

Saturday, Nov. 3

The Aviator (2004)

What was Howard Hughes really like? Martin Scorcese explores the facts and rumors about the eccentricities of the billionaire recluse. Cate Blanchett won an Oscar as Katharine Hepburn.

8:30 a.m., Sundance

Gone Girl (2014)

What was Ben Affleck planning and what really happened when his wife mysteriously disappeared? David Fincher adapted Gillian Flynn’s best seller for the screen.

12 noon, FX

Goodbye, Charlie (1964)

What actually happened the night Charlie was shot? And why did he magically turn into Debbie Reynolds? Vincent Minnelli directed this adaptation of the Broadway comedy.

1 p.m., FXM

Braveheart (1995)

What did William Wallace intend when he rallied the population to fight England’s King Edward I? Mel Gibson directed and stars in this Oscar-winning epic.

2 p.m. and 6 p.m., BBC

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

What was the brilliant mathematician John Nash actually thinking? Ron Howard looks inside the man and his demons in this Oscar winner starring Russell Crowe.

3:45 p.m., Flix

Sunday, Nov. 4

The Night of the Iguana (1964)

What does a disgraced member of clergy find so magical about an isolated resort on the coast of Mexico? John Huston adapted this drama by Tennessee Williams for the screen.

3:45 p.m., TCMN

The Subject Was Roses (1968)

What makes it so difficult for a young veteran to visit his folks during the height of the Vietnam War? Frank D. Gilroy’s Broadway hit became a striking film starring Patricia Neal.

6 p.m., TCM

Jaws (1975)

What would a bigger boat contribute to the search for a killer shark? Steven Spielberg adapted Peter Benchley’s best-selling novel into a mega movie blockbuster.

8 p.m., Sundance