Friday League bowling

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Friday Bowling League on Oct. 26 has Team 10 (Charles Lee, Ralph Keese, Robert Winston, Art Pranger) in first place with 20 points.

Team 8 (George Koulouris, Dave Martini, Ron Fiorella, Angelo Cordone) moved into second place and is two points behind.

Joe Sabol bowled the high individual scratch game of 249 and the high individual game with handicap of 284

Bob Beck had a new season high of 699 in the three game scratch series of 699 and led the series with handicap of 780.

Team 18 (John Cowan, Jim Rainey, Sam Cicalo, George Corrar) set a new single game with a handicap of 984.

Team 14 (John Annick, Alan Careddu, Clint Vogel, Bob Beck) set a new team league season-high series scratch of 2,053.