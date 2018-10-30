Tuesday League bowling

Trumbull Times

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Tuesday Bowling League competed at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield on Oct. 23.

Team 12 (Pete Pappas, Roy Green, Charles Fereira, Manny Cabral) is in first place with 148 points for a 17-point lead over Team 2 (Jerry Orsini, Bob Wolfe, Joe Alarcon, Chris Barrett).

Angelo Cordone had the high scratch single game with a 247 as well as the high three game scratch series of 627.

Beecher Taylor bowled the individual with handicap game of 297.

Robert Brocking had the series with handicap of 733.

Mark Ryan and Terry Guth are tied for the high individual match point leader with 31 points.

