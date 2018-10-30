Trumbull Times

Former Trumbull representative backs Devlin

By State Sen. Tony Hwang (R-28th) on October 30, 2018 in Lead News, Letters to the Editor, News, Politics & Elections ·

The tough challenges faced in CT state government require courage and conviction to confront and solve them. Laura Devlin has succeeded in maintaining that unique balance of political leadership and protecting the interest of her community.

State Senator Tony Hwang

State Senator Tony Hwang

Laura has proven that she is a true legislative champion for the community. Her tireless efforts and unwavering dedication has made her one of the most respected and valued voices in Hartford. I have personally witnessed the evolution of lasting relationships she has built, not only with her constituents, but also across the political aisle while advocating for responsible government spending, lowering taxes, transportation and educational issues.

Laura Devlin puts “service above self” and “people before political parties.” Those values are on full display when reading to Frenchtown Elementary students, celebrating the Jane Ryan Elementary Pumpkin Fair or serving pancakes with the Fathers Club’s Super Bowl Sunday breakfast. Her genuine smile, thoughtful words of support and interaction with teachers, parents, seniors and children continues to impress and leave an everlasting impression. Laura Devlin cares, and it shows.

That powerful combination of legislative effectiveness and commitment to her community make Laura Devlin the only choice for the 134th District. Please join me on November 6th and vote for my friend and yours, Laura Devlin.

Tony Hwang (R-28th)

State Senate

