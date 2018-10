The Christian Heritage School girls soccer team posted a 4-0 victory over Forman School in Litchfield on Monday.

CHS scored early and was up 4-0 within the first 20 minutes.

Mia Angelini scored two goals.

Alex Angelini and Ranita Muriel scored a goal a piece.

HS is now 12-2-1 on the year and host Senior Day on Thursday versus Harvey School.