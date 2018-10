Andrew R. Lubin and Adam V. Maiocco, principals with Neubert, Pepe & Monteith, P.C, have been selected to the 2018 Connecticut Super Lawyers list.

Lubin has been named to Connecticut Super Lawyers’ 2018 Top 50 attorney list together with its 2018 list for Real Estate.

Maiocco has been selected to the 2018 Connecticut Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in the practice area of Personal Injury Medical Malpractice Defense.