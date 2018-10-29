Obituary: Wesley A. Radcliffe, 94, of Trumbull

Wesley A. Radcliffe, age 94, of Trumbull, beloved husband of Nancy Hauslaib Radcliffe, passed away October 26, 2018, in his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Wesley was born on July 23, 1924 in Trumbull, son of the late Walter and Clarice Bray Radcliffe and was a lifelong Trumbull resident. He was a veteran of World War II, serving in the United States Navy aboard a destroyer in the Pacific Theater.

Wesley attended Trumbull Public Schools through eighth grade, is a graduate of Bassick High School, class of 1942, and attended Wheaton College Illinois, where he was a member of the baseball team. He is a graduate of the Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania, and Brown University, School of Banking. His professional career included; Bank Examiner for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and People’s Bank, 1952-1977, where he served as Treasurer. He later worked for Lafayette Bank and Trust Company as the Vice President, and Valley Bank and Trust Company. He served a term as president of the Savings Bank Auditors and Comptrollers association.

Wesley was an active member of the Long Hill United Methodist Church, and a member of the Ancient Free & Accepted Masons, Washington Lodge No. 19. He served the Town of Trumbull in many capacities, including as, Town Treasurer, Chairmen of the Board of Finance, member of Representative Town Meeting (RTM), Hillcrest Junior High School Building Committee, board member of Hawley Memorial Library, Treasurer of Long Hill Burial Grounds, and past District Director of the Exchange Club.

Wesley was active in sports throughout his life. He coached little League Baseball, and the YMCA Church Basketball League. He was a lifetime Boston Red Sox, and a New York Football Giants fan, and enjoyed UCONN Basketball.

Survivors, in addition to his beloved wife Nancy, of seventy-one years, include his devoted children, Hon. Dale W. Radcliffe and wife Hon. Carmen Lopez, of Bridgeport and Dean G. Radcliffe and wife Pamela of Trumbull, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 3, 2018, at 11:00a.m., meeting directly at the Long Hill United Methodist Church, 6358 Main Street, Trumbull, CT, with the Rev. Edward Dayton, officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow in Long Hill Burial Grounds. Friends may call Friday from 4:00p.m. to 8:00p.m., in the Redgate – Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull. The Washington Lodge will conduct a Masonic Ritual at 7:00p.m., Friday in the funeral home. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com.